Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has counselled the governor-elect, Oluseyi Makinde, to ensure that the state does not return to era of brigandage.

He spoke to journalists shortly after he delivered a public lecture, entitled: “Peace and security architecture for sustainable development in Oyo State” organised by Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), at the University of Ibadan (UI), yesterday.

Ajimobi, who said he would work till the last day in office as governor, regardless of various allegations in the newspapers, stated that Makinde, who will take over the reins of government from him on May 29, should be wary of power tussles between two opposing groups in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state if his administration would record landmark achievements in the area of peace and security.

“We thank God for giving us the opportunity to serve and the service we have delivered well, and we are happy. If there is anything we want to be remembered for, it is peace and security. It is the foundation of government, and it is the basis of governance.

“For any society to develop, there must be that peace and security, which must thereafter have what I called the German floor of infrastructure, both physical and social. And that we are living behind.

“As I am standing before you, I still have 18 days and nine hours. So, within that period, we will still continue to maintain peace. It is what we are known for, and that is what our legacy will be.

“As for May 29, if someone wants to disrupt the peace, I will advise the in-coming governor to ensure that for him to be successful, and deliver dividends of democracy, peace must be the first thing to maintain. So, he must not allow it to slip away. He must not take us back to ‘Egypt’ and he must not take us to ‘Afghanistan.’ We must continue to have peace and tranquility in Oyo State.”

On the occasion, Ajimobi was conferred with fellowship award of SPSP in recognition of his contributions to achievement and sustenance of peace and security in the past eight years in the state, which was described by President of SPSP, Dr. Nathaniel Danjibo, as a total departure to what was obtainable before Ajimobi came into power in 2011.

The lecture, which was attended by UI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, was chaired by former deputy vice chancellor (Academics), Prof. Adigun Agbaje.