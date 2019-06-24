Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has enjoined his successor, Seyi Makinde, to concentrate on delivery of dividends of democracy, and raise the bar of governance, if he wants his administration to succeed.

Ajimobi said this during a luncheon organised by the Ibadan Elders’ Forum (IEF), at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, yesterday, to honour him on what the Forum described as “meritorious two-term service in Oyo state.”

The luncheon was chaired by emeritus professor of Medicine, Oladipo Akinkugbe.

Ajimobi commended the Forum for the honour and added: “My admonition is that the new government succeeds. It is in our best interest that he succeeds. If he succeeds, he would have taken Oyo State higher than he met it.

“I am advising him that he should not try to be perfect, but, he must build on our successes.

“He must build and not demolish. He must build and not destroy. We have raised the bar of governance in this state and can’t afford to see it go down again. We must not return to the days of brigandage and days of locust where chaos or disorder was the norm in Ibadan.

“Let him face the job and not look at mundane issues. “There was a time I heard he said our government officials took cars away, which vehicles was he talking about, among all the issues on ground in the state?

“He must know that all journeys begin with one step and end with one step. He must start now to correct wherever we were wrong. I don’t profess to be perfect but, he must build on our successes. Where we have taken Oyo state now, he must not take it back.”