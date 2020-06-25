Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former governor of Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi as a man who remained steadfast and consistent in his progressive views, and working assiduously for the creation of the All Progressives Congress.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari condoled with government and people of Oyo State over Ajimobi’s passing, noting that his contributions to the development of the state, and nation, will always be remembered.

The President commiserated with the family of the former governor, who served the country as a Senator, 2003, before winning the governorship election in 2011.

Buhari said as the party chieftain bows out, he believes he left the world at a crucial moment when the party and the country needed his counsels to heal, and grow, noting that his absence will be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the family of the former governor, and grant him a peaceful rest.