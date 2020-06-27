Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has described the death of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as devastating.

Aregbesola said that the nation was going through a dark period, lamenting that in less than 45 days, a number of well-meaning political allies and intimate companions had suddenly died in a dramatic, but painful manners.

In a statement made available to the media, the minister said the late Ajimobi was the only ally in the South-West who stood steadfast with the cause of All Progressive Congress (APC) as well as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added that the

late Ajimobi was unflinching in his commitment to core Yoruba values and the defence of the party’s leadership.

The former governor of Osun State stated that Ajimobi’s loyalty cost him a lot electorally and personally, thereby losing to the opposition in the 2019 general elections but as a sign of maturity, he bore all conspiracies against him with an uncommon valour, rare comportment and maturity.

Aregbesola noted that Ajimobi’s death was a loss to all nationalists, federalists, genuine democrats and the progressives.

He advised the deceased’s family and political associates to take solace in the enduring legacy of good governance, impactful administration and the beautiful relationships that he cultivated while on this side of the divide.

He said Ajimobi’s death was a necessity as a human being, since death marks the end of all mortals. He noted that as distressing as the deceased’s passage was, “we are consoled by the fact that egbon was exemplary in many ways. From his character of accommodation, loyalty, generosity, resilience and love, to courage of conviction and full constitutional tenure of eight years as the governor of Oyo, he towered shoulder-high above most.”

The statement read in part: “This is a strange and sad time. In less than 45 days, a number of our political allies and intimate companions have departed from our sphere to “Iwale asa” as our people would say. Among the lost gems was my dear Egbon Isiaka Abiola Akanji Ajimobi, the immediate past governor of Oyo State.

“His death has been very devastating in its impact on me. Egbon was the only ally in the West to stand by our cause and standing by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was steadfast and unflinching in his commitment to core Yoruba values and the defence of our leadership.

“This loyalty cost him a lot electorally and personally. The dark conspiracy against him was quite huge, unsparing and unrelenting. Of course, he calmly weathered the storm and survived the intrigues with a rare comportment and maturity.

“He was born great into an illustrious family, but he earned his greatness through hard work, personal sacrifice, grim determination and the force of unconquerable human spirit. Everything he touched became gold. Certainly, Egbon Ajimobi was a colossus! He was a nice and great man.

“My heart goes to his wife; Florence Ajimobi, the children and associates. I must remind them of what Allah SWT says in the Holy Quran, Suratul Ar Rahman; Qura’an 55:26-27; “everyone that is on the earth will perish and pass away: and everlasting, to remain forever is the face and supreme divinity of your Lord, majestic and glorious.”

“Please, be consoled that your patriarch was a fantastic human being. A complete OMOLUABI; an epitome of virtue and character. His death is a loss to all nationalists, federalists, genuine democrats and progressives. Please take solace in the enduring legacies of good governance, impactful administration and beautiful relationships that he cultivated while on this side of the divide.

“May God grant him honourable mention on the tongue of truth among the latest generation, as He forgives all his acts of indiscretion. May he find favours with his Lord and be a companion of Al Jannah Firdaus. Aamen!”