Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has described the death of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a personal loss to him and his family.

He said he received with a deep sense of loss, the demise of Ajimobi.

The Governor said the demise of the former marked the end of an era, adding that the vacuum created by his death will be difficult to fill.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide. Akeredolu said “the late Senator Ajimobi rendered an immeasurable support when I ran for the governorship of Ondo State in 2012. He repeated same feat in the historic 2016 second attempt that ushered in the present administration.”

“No doubt, his place in the sand of time remains indelible just as the vacuum left behind represents a permanent scar. He was indeed, an embodiment of courage who resonated intelligence and an unusual resilience. He will be sorely missed by all,” he said.

The Governor, while praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, said the deceased would forever be remembered for the good legacies he left behind.