Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on the platform of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have described the death of the former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, as a big loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

In the forum’s condolence message signed by the Chairman PGF, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, they condoled his family and the people of Oyo State.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihin rajiun. We received the death of Sen. Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. We, the PGF join the family, people and government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace!” the condolence message read.

Meanwhile, the new caretaker committee of APC has expressed grieve over the death of the former Oyo State governor.

In a statement signed by National Chaiman, Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, the ruling party noted that his death came when the party is looking up to well-meaning leaders to champion the needed reforms.

“APC is deeply saddened by the death of Senator Ajimobi, the immediate-past governor of Oyo State. Senator Ajimobi’s death has come at a crucial time when the party is looking up to our well-meaning leaders to champion the needed reforms and reconciliation moves to be undertaken by the newly-appointed caretaker committee of our great party.

“The APC has lost a decent man who in spirit and character embodied our progressive mantra. In mourning, we remember the fond memories and indelible strides Senator Ajimobi left behind. We will always remember a loving father, husband, gentleman, astute administrator, patriotic Nigerian, fine politician who was exemplary in all his private and public endeavors.

“We express our condolences to Senator Ajimobi’s immediate family, the government and people of Oyo State, and indeed the entire APC family over this painful loss. May Almighty Allah be merciful and grant Senator Ajimobi Aljanat Firdaus,” the statement read.