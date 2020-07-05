Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, widow of a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been told to observe 130 days of mourning for her husband that died on June 25, 2020, and was buried on June 28, at his Oluyole Estate house, Ibadan.

A popular Islami cleric, Sheik Muideen Bello, made the disclosure at the eighth day prayer for the deceased former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held in Ibadan on Sunday.

He stated that the mourning period, which started on Thursday June 25, when her husband died, would end on November 2, 2020, adding that the widow should continue to pray to God to forgive the misgivings of her husband.

Bello, who delivered his sermon in Yoruba, also enjoined Mrs. Ajimobi to pay good attention to the disciplined conduct of her children so that they would not go astray.

The Chief Imam, Oluyole Extension Central Mosque, Ibadan, Alhaji Atanda Bada, who also delivered his sermon in English, noted that Ajimobi lived out a life of dignity and core values, adding that it was fitting to remember and pray for the dead. He, however, emphasised that death is inevitable for human beings, saying further that nobody is perfect but every human being should live a life that is worthy of emulation.

Chairman, Muslim Community of Oyo State, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, praised the late Ajimobi for ensuring there was no religious crisis in the state from 2011 to 2019 that he governed the state.

In his response, son of the late governor, Idris Ajimobi, stated: “Our father was epitome of a great leader and human empathy; always kind and loving, playful yet serious, father yet a good friend, husband yet best friend.

“Our father is irreplaceable and will greatly be missed. We’ve experienced a great loss. You came, you saw, you conquered. You’ve set a standard that we’ll forever aspire to achieve. We shall continue to make you proud. Your memory will continue to live on in us and Insha Allah, will never die.”

Dignitaries that attended the eighth day prayer included wife of Ekiti State governor, Bisi Fayemi; wife of former governor of Zamfara State, Asma’u Yari; wife of Kogi State governor, Rasheedah Yahaya-Bello; wife of former governor of Borno State, Nana Kashim-Shattima; wife of former governor of Nassarawa State, Salamatu Almakura; wife of Katsina State governor, Binta Masari.