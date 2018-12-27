Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, on Tuesday, donated gift items and cash to newborn babies in the state who were born on this year’s Christmas day.

The babies were two boys and one girl from Jericho Specialist Hospital and Adeoyo Maternity Hospital in Ibadan.

While receiving the gifts and cash in Jericho Maternity Hospital, the mother of the first and second babies, a boy and a girl whose babies were born 12:02a.m and 3:31a.m, respectively, thanked the state government for the gestures.

The mothers, Bamiteko Oritoke and Adetunji Elizabeth said they did not expect the gestures from the state government. They therefore showed their heart of gratitude and also prayed for the state government.

The mother of the third baby from Adeoyo Maternity Hospital, Amole Nafisat, a 23-year-old also thanked the state government.

Speaking with journalists, the representative of the First Lady, the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community Development, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Atinuke Osunkoya said the state government loves the children and mothers in the state and the reason for the gestures.

She said: “We have been to Adeoyo Maternity Hospital and Jericho Specialist Hospital to celebrate Christmas with Children who were born on December 25, this year’s Christmas day for sharing birthday with our Lord Jesus Christ.

“And so, on behalf of the state government, I wish us, the health workers, mothers, children and the entire citizens of Oyo State, a very merry Christmas.

“This is a season of love and peace and I pray that the love and peace we have been enjoying in the state will continue to reign. We have brought gifts for the mothers and babies on behalf of the state government”, she said.