Otunba Rasaq Isola Mustapha has emerged winner of the State of Osun Football Association Elective Congress decided Monday June 17, 2019.

The Ajiroba Ooni of Ile-Ife polled 28 out the 37 votes cast while the acting Chairman Prince Ademola Bamidele scored 8 votes, with one vote voided.

In his acceptance speech he noted; “I thank God for my victory, the State of Osun Governor, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, the supervisor for Sports in the State, Comrade Biyi Odunlade and all the congress members who voted for me.

“I pledged to focus on youth development programmes. We ask for support as we start a new tenure, during which we aim to work on our vision of building a sustainable football culture for our dear state. We owe our dear state a lot, and we are committed to working hard to give back so much to it.

“We intend to bring everyone under one umbrella for the purpose of a united front in the pursuit of the greater good for Osun Football.”

However, Honourable Sulaimon Adio, was elected unopposed as the Vice-Chairman, while members elected are Mr. Sola Fayoyiwa, Mr. Tunde Salami, Engineer Kehinde Aina, Prince Dauda Abimbola, and Elder Adewunmi Adelowo.