Chioma Okezie-Okeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has appointed Edward Awolowo Ajogun as the new Commissioner of Police for Ogun State. Ajogun is to replace Kenneth Brimson who retired today.

Ajogun was appointed alongside three others, Mobayo Babatude, Abdulkadir and Okoli Michael who are to take charge of Ekiti, Cross Rivers and Bayelsa, respectively, as commissioners.

A graduate of Political Science from the University of Ibadan, the new commissioner joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988 and has worked in various capacities across the length and breadth of the country.

He started his police career in the old Bendel State as the second in command to the Police-Public Relations Officer (PPRO) between 1990 and 1991. Thereafter, he was appointed pioneer Police-Public Relations Officer of the newly created Delta State Police Command from 1991 to 1993. He was the Director of Operations( DOPs) Task Force on telecommunications and postal offences from 1996 to 1998.

The new commissioner also worked as a detective in X-Squad, the anti-corruption section of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, FCIID, Alagbon Close, Lagos. He was at various times sectional head at the Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi as well as SCIID, Panti, Lagos, and later became pioneer head, Anti-Vice Squad, Lagos State Police HQ, Ikeja. He had also served as DPO Elere and Ebute Ero, Lagos.

Commissioner Ajogun was also a Personal Assistant(PA) to the former Inspector-General of Police Tafa Balogun at the Force Headquarters in Abuja and briefly as Principal Staff officer (PSO) Lagos Annex to the former IGP Solomon Arase.

He has also served as area commander Bauchi, Akure and Ikeja.

In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and posted to Rivers State as DC operations from where after a very short stint, he was transferred to Ondo State as DC operations. He was subsequently posted to Akwa Ibom State as DC State Criminal Investigative Department (DC)and from there to Ekiti State Police Command also as DC State CID CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun also worked as DC Operations in Ogun State from where he was promoted to the rank of CP and posted to Police Medical Services, Falomo, Lagos, as CP Administration before his recent appointment as the CP Ogun.

The new police chief has attended courses within and outside Nigeria among which are Public Relations Development Course at the Police Staff College, Jos; Advanced Detective Course (ADC) at Police Staff College, Jos; United Nations Civilian Police Senior Management Seminar, New Delhi, India; International Arms Trafficking course Gaborone, Botswana; Intermediate Command Course(ICC) where he emerged as the best graduating officer of the course and Senior Management(Strategic Command and Leadership Course Command) course, both at the Staff College, Jos.

The new commissioner also has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Lagos State University and also read law at the National Open University Nigeria (NOUN).

He is a member of the International Association of Police Chiefs and Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

He is married with children.