Former Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa has expressed displeasure over the inability of the current crop of athletes to surpass or equal her record on the podium.

Ajunwa, who was recognised as one of Nigerians sports icons last week told brila.net that it is sad how no one has been able to attain her record or even surpass it for the country.

“I am not happy right now, because no one has been able to reach the podium after many years,” she said.

Ajunwa is the first Nigerian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, and to date remains Nigeria’s only individual Olympic gold medalist