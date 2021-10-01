By Monica Iheakam

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S worldwide, Rev Mother Esther Ajayi are expected in Lagos for the launching of the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation N6b Sports and Youths Development Center.

Nigeria’s first and only individual gold medalist at the Olympic Games, Ajunwa-Opara, is rolling out the red carpets for the launching the Sports centre expected to turnaround sports development in the country.

The event billed for the Muson Center at Onikan on October 8, 2021 will draw together the Cream de la Cream in the Nigerian society from all spheres of lives especially lovers of sports.

Also expected at the epoch making launching , is the Hon Minister of Youths and Sport Sunday Dare, Eze ndi Igbo in Lagos State amongst other dignitaries.

The facility to be situated on a 2.5 hectares of land in Owerri, Imo State will boast of 250 hostels for boys and girls, 3-Star hotel, vocational centres, sports radio, primary and secondary schools amongst other amenities.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the date and venue for the launch, that will also mark the 25th anniversary of her Olympic gold medal in Lagos on Thursday, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), disclosed that her foundation has discovered exceptional talents that will be showcased in no distant time.

The sports legend expressed concern that youths have developed nerves for criminality rather than embracing sports, hence her determination to change the trend.

