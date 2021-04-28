By Monica Iheakam

Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa Opara has rolled out plans to celebrate her golden feat recorded 25 years ago in the United States of America.

The plethora of activities lined up to commemorate the silver jubilee of the golden jump includes; Olympic talent hunt for girls in 8 states of the federation, launching of a N6b ultra -modern sports development center in Owerri, Imo State and a dinner at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja in August 19, 2021.

Addressing sports writers in Lagos, Ajunwa, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP), disclosed that she is sad that her record of 25 years is yet to be broken by any Nigerian and thus, is in search for the next Olympic gold medalist for the country.

The sporting activities targeted at girls with in the age brackets of 10-17 years, will include athletics, football and taekwondo.

The Chioma Ajunwa Foundation in conjunction with the Aka Ji Ikukuoma Foundation will transverse eight states of the federation namely; Lagos, Imo, Abia, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abuja for the talent hunt.