By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa-Opara will join other dignitaries expected to grace the 2021 Paddysco Sports Academy sports fiesta and awards in Lagos.

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics legend will be the“Mother Of the Day“ at the annual event billed to hold at the Doseg International College Sports Arena at Lily Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State on Sunday October 31, 2021.

Ajunwa is the only person, male or female, to have represented the country at the highest level in two sports.

She was a member of the Super Falcons to the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in China in 1991.

Also on hand to grace the occasion are Managing Director, Chinball Industries Limited Lolo Obiageli Chinemelu, Alhaji Gaffer Liameed Chairman, 36 Lions Football Club and Chief Dennis Amobi CEO of Asollo Automobile.

According to Peter Okereke Chief Executive Officer of Paddysco Sports Academy, events lined up to entertain guests at the sports fiesta includes; academy players football displays, parents/ guests novelty matches and races, as well as ballet dance presentations.

