TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ruled in favour of the state government in a land dispute involving Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and 213 claimants from the Rumuolumeni community.

In his ruling yesterday, the trial judge, Justice George Omereji, held that the 213 claimants were the same people that were involved in the judgement delivered in 2012.

Justice Omereji also said that the land was validly bought by the Rivers State Government for Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Meanwhile, counsel for the the State Government, Godson Tanam, said the judgement was a deterrent to those encroaching on government lands.

He warned those encroaching on government lands to stop.

“The judge agreed with us that the earlier judgement we got against them is valid and subsisting. The parties in the previous case are the same.

‘The same subject matter is the same. Their position which was done by the Rivers State Government and validly given to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education is valid and subsisting.

“And it is also a warning to those who are put there encroaching on government land that they should stop because this judge now will serve as a deterrent to others, who constantly encroach on government land”, Tanam expressed.