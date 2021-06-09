From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The new Managing Director and Chief Executive of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr. Michael Akabogu, has vowed to run the affairs of the Fund with transparency and fairness. He added that his management team would be devoid of favouritism and segregation.

He made the pledge during the formal handing over to him by the outgoing acting MD and CEO, Dr. Kelly Nwagha, at the Board Room of NSITF headquarters in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Akabogu as the managing director of NSITF following the sack of its former MD Nwagha, along with some board members over alleged corrupt practices and misappropriation of funds.

In his remarks at the occasion, Akabogu urged members of staff to ensure building of cordial relationship among themselves adding that going forward, appointments and responsibilities would be made on merit.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, for the trust reposed in him and the new management team.

“I am humbled by this privilege but more importantly, this appointment is coming at a time when the Fund is undergoing high level of restructuring based on its many past challenges”, Akabogu said.