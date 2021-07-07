From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Hearing in the alleged abduction and subsequent murder of Akaeze Ofolue III, the late Obi of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South, Delta State, could not proceed Wednesday following the absence of the four accused persons in court.

Officials of the correctional facility where the four accused persons are remanded could not produce them at the Delta State High Court, Ibusa, as a result of logistics issues.

The consolidated suit was adjourned by the court to August 3 for further hearing.

On the last adjourned date, proceedings were also stalled due to the absence of counsel to the first defendant.

The four accused persons include Jamilu Ahmed, Suleman Musa, Umoru Mohammed and one Garuba

They are facing trial over the alleged abduction and murder of Obi Ofolue III in January 2016.

Obi Ofolue III was kidnapped in early January 5, 2016, while on his way to Asaba by heavily armed men who led him into the bush.

Efforts to rescue him unhurt were futile as his decomposing body was found two weeks later leaning on a tree.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.