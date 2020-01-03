Candid Estate community in Olorunda Local Council Development area of Lagos State recently organised CDA election where Mr Collins Akaezue emerged as the CDA chairman.
Other executives elected includes: Prince Sakiru Raji (vice chairman), Olatunde Isiaka, Secretary, Chief Anene Okagbue (Aguleri (PRO), Alhaji Zilkif (Treasurer) and Mrs. Georgina Iheatu (Financial Secretary).
As part of its inaugural project, the CDA embarked on rehabilitation of major roads in the area where bad portions of the roads were fixed.
