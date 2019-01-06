Solape Lawal-Solarin

Doha United’s attacker Victor Akah sees Eagles’ gaffer Gerhot Rohr’s conditions for “gatecrashers” to the national team as a good sign.

Just around late last year (December) the Franco-German tactician hinted that outstanding players can still get a late Eagles’ call-up depending on unforeseen situations like injuries, poor form just to mention two as he prepares the team for this year’s AFCON.

It was a symbolic statement for Eagles hopefuls dreaming of wearing the national team colours.

And Enugu born starlet, Akah says the coach’s disclosure is a lifeline and a motivation for him to work harder for Doha and then “dream of a call up”.

“I read it online, Gerhot Rohr’s statement and I was impressed. It gave me hope and a reason to believe that sooner or later I’ll get a national team call up.