From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, abruptly ended the 2022 Inter-faith Prayer Service organised by the Oyo State Civil Service, following the death of former governor, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Hee ordered that flag should be flown at half-mast in honour of the former governor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Governor Makinde, who was attending the service held to mark the commencement of the New Year for public and civil servants did not read the speech he prepared for the event.

He condoled with the immediate family members of the former governor, his political associates and all residents of the state, whose paths have crossed with Chief Alao-Akala.

“I pray that God grant his loved ones and all his well-wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Meanwhile, facts have emerged on the last moments of Alao-Akala, whose death in his Ogbomoso country home came exactly one month after the demise of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III.

The retired police officer, who was governor between 2007 and 2011, and deputy governor from 2003 to 2007, was in at his residence, Bodija, Ibadan, on Tuesday afternoon, where he watched the crucial match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Pharaoh of Egypt, which ended 1-0 in favour of Nigeria.

News reportedly came to him during the match that one of his best friends had died in Ogbomoso. After the match, he left Ibadan for Ogbomoso.

One of his security details said: “Oga went to bed yesterday (Tuesday) night with instruction that we would travel from Ogbomoso to Ibadan today (yesterday). This morning, the convoy was ready and we were expecting oga to come out. When we did not see him for a long time because it was unsual of him, one of us went inside and it was discovered that oga had not come out of his bedroom. Later, we found out that was dead.”

Alao-Akala had paid a condolence visit to the palace of the late Olubadan of Ibadaland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, on Sunday, January 2, and was also at the palace for the third day prayer for the deceased royal father last week Tuesday. But he did not attend the eight-day prayer on Sunday because he traveled to Abuja for crucial meetings.

While hundreds of sympathisers have stormed his residence at Bodija, Ibadan, mourners, including President Muhammadu Buhari have described his death as a rude shock.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari affirmed that Otunba Akala served the country and the people of Oyo State with dedication, making very important contributions to the development of institutions and communities.

The president urged family, friends and associates to honour his vision of entrenching good governance in the country and passion to lift the downtrodden in the society.

•Kalu: His remarkable legacies’ll continue to speak for him

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, described the late former governor as a compassionate politician and philanthropist of repute and stressed that he sustained large political followership in Oyo State owing to his humility and large heart. He said he would be greatly missed by family, friends and associates.

While commiserating with the government and people of Oyo state, Kalu urged the Akala family to uphold the good deeds of their patriarch.

“I received with a heavy heart the news of the passing of former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao- Akala.

“The deceased was a consummate politician and philanthropist, who was committed to the growth and progress of Oyo State and Nigeria.

“Having served in various positions in the public sector, he contributed to nation building in various capacities. His remarkable legacies will continue to speak for him.

“I join the people of Ogbomoso in mourning the passing of their illustrious son.”

Kalu urged the Akala family to take solace in the fact that the late politician lived a fulfilled life.

•Okowa, Oyetola, Sanwo-Olu mourn

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said the late Alao-Akala was a patriot and a political icon whose life-long dedication and indefatigable commitment to serving the people will continue to be remembered.

“His contributions to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria and indeed, humanity will remain indelible.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In his reaction, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State described the death as a rude shock.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola said he was pained and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Oyo political leader and chieftain of the APC.

He described Akala’s death as a personal loss because he was “a good friend of Osun who was always ready to identify with our government and celebrate our humble accomplishments and achievements.”

Oyetola recalled the laudable role Akala played during the resolution of the age-long battle between Oyo and Osun over the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, and gracing the state’s 30th anniversary Banquet and Awards last year.

He stated that the late Ogbomoso-born politician was an unassuming elder statesman and a seasoned political leader whose reputation is worth emulating, adding that he would be remembered for his Administration’s strides in Oyo.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Alao-Akala’s shocking demise has opened a deep sore in the hearts of the people of Oyo State and Nigerians, who looked up to him as a rallying point and a political stabiliser.

“Otunba Alao-Akala was more than a politician. He was a man of many parts, whose managerial skills and experience are required at this critical period in our national life, especially in our party, APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“He served Oyo State passionately first as a Deputy Governor and later as Governor. He did his best in contributing his quota to the growth and development of Ogbomoso as council chairman as well as Oyo State as a Governor. He also made his mark in the Nigerian Police where he retired as Assistant Commissioner of Police in 1995 before venturing into politics.”

•A huge loss –Dare

Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare also expressed sadness over the death which he said was a huge loss to Ogbomosho, Oyo State and Nigeria.

The minister said it was difficult to accept the reality of the news of someone as close to him as Alao Akala was.

“His death is a huge loss not only to the family, but especially Ogbomosho, a place he loved and lived for. His death has created a huge vacuum in our political space. Coming at a time when his political sagacity and clout was most needed makes it such a monumental loss.”

•He lived for humanity- Prince Kunle Oyewumi

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi, stressed that the notable political figure, would be greatly missed by the people of Ogbomosoland and environs.

In a condolence message, Oyewumi, said, “the demise of former Governor of Oyo state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala is a huge loss to the country.

“Having served meritoriously in various positions in the political space, the late politician contributed immensely to nation building. The late former governor was compassionate, urbane and kind-hearted. His memories will remain evergreen. He supported me in many ways. It is a personal loss.”

The Ogbomoso Prince prayed to God to grant the Akala family peace and strength during this period of grief.

Folarin, Olubadan-elect, APC, Farounbi, others react

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun, who is the next in line to the vacant stool of Olubadan, in a statement by his media secretary, Mr. Dele Ogunsola, said: “The late former governor was a friend of all, whose politics was predicated on the principle of welfare to the people, which informed his cult-like followership both in and out of office, a legacy which should be a source of consolation to the members of his immediate family.”

The statement condoled with Governor Makinde, the people of the state and Ogbomoso in particular, and the wives and children of the late politician.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content and lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Teslim Folarin, in a statement he personally signed, stated that the death came at a crucial time his leadership and wise counsel were needed especially by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

“I’m deeply heartbroken after receiving the shocking news of our leader’s demise. I still could not believe that Oga Akala has left us. Who are we to question God’s decision?”

In the same vein, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the statement by the Publicity Secretary, Caretaker Executive Committee of APC, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde, said: “APC Oyo State sadly commiserates with party members in Oyo State and Diaspora and especially all Oyo State indigenes on the sad and shocking news.”

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, said: “He was such a humble and likeable character, who was a lover of all, irrespective of class and social status. As a local government chairman, he served the people of Ogbomoso very well, and gave them socio-economic development.”