Engr Akan Michael has assumed office as the 20th National Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE).

Michael, who took over from Kings Adeyemi, at the weekend in Abuja, promised to take NIEEE to an enviable height.

He also appealed to NIEEE members to support his administration in order to achieve more.

While speaking on the National Engineering Science and Technology Essay Competition that Ani Paul, Metu Amara and Adedeji Joseph emerged as first, second and third winners, he said: “NESTEC is a private initiative borne out of the passion to address a nation’s challenges in STEM.

“Blue Apple on the 14th November 2019 developed and launched what it called an Integrated National Technology Blueprint (INTB) at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

“The Mission of INTB is to contribute to moving Nigeria from developing technology to a developed technology using a 3-pronged approach.

“The first module is to raise 5,000 young engineers in 5 years with a clear understanding of the processes of developmental engineering entrepreneurship through innovative ideas.

“These young engineering students and graduates would be guided, mentored and trained to key into both local and global opportunities in engineering practices.”

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker, Dr Felicia Nnenna Agubata charged students to deepen their interest in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) knowledge.

Agubata added that “STEM is not just about companies. It is not just about people who wear lab coats: STEM skills are needed in the many jobs that will have to be filled in sectors such as energy, manufacturing, food production, military and perhaps most significantly, healthcare.

“There is no industry that does not need more workers with science and maths know-how.

“The skill gap and demands are not just at the high end but also at the middle and low ends. The need for STEM skills cannot, therefore, be over stressed hence the immediate need for STEM orientation and education.”