As a warm-up to this year’s Asoju Oba Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup, Rilwan Akanbi and Bose Odusanya emerged champions at the two-day Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSSTA) tournament sponsored by the Life Center Medical Services and The Ambulance Company.

The championships had players across Lagos competing in cadet, junior and senior events.

Akanbi, West Africa champion was at his best two-time Asoju Oba Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup David Fayele with a convincing 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-5) while Odusanya showed her class against Ifelouwa Omotosho with an emphatic 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 14-12) win in readiness for her title defense at the Asoju Oba Molade Okoya-Thomas Cup.

In the cadet division, Aisha Rabiu beat Taiwo Akanbi 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10) to win the girls’ title while Tijani Rasak won the boys’ laurel after edging Hussain Adeoye 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9).

Still refreshed from his triumph at the second Dr. Efunkoya Tournament, Matthew Kuti was in his usual element when he defeated Al-Ameen Damilare 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-9) to claim the junior boys’ title, while Joy Emmanuel also beat Taiwo Coker 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-4).

