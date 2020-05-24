The former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has applauded the appointment of Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam as Chairman, Board of Trustees of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

While congratulating Ibrahim-Imam on his appointment, Akande thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for doing what he called the right thing.

His words: “When Buhari’s government, perhaps inadvertently, gave Ibrahim-Imam no position, Tinubu requested me to talk to Buhari on Ibrahim-Imam’s behalf. I refused because I presumed that there must have been a dangerous disconnect between the APC and its government.

“Now that the President has approved a position for Ibrahim-Imam in government, I congratulate President Buhari. I congratulate Ibrahim-Imam. I also sincerely congratulate the APC. I hope that from now on, the party and the government can learn to work in sync. Ibrahim-Imam’s appointment shows that the rejected stone has been reserved for the corner of the house.”

The commendation, Akande said, was based on the crucial role played by Ibrahim-Imam in the emerger arrangement that culminated in the formation of the APC.