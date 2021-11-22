Former governor of Osun State, Chief Adebisi Bamidele Akande, would be conferred with an honorary doctorate degree award (Honoris Causa) in political science by the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State on Saturday November 27 as part of the 19th convocation ceremony of the university.

Speaking on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate and students, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, said Chief Akande was singled out for the award because of his astute leadership and democratic conviction which the country has continually benefited from.

Other activities lined up for the ceremony include a movie premiere by the Benin Film Academy of the Igbinedion University productions titled, “For the Love of Isua. There will also be convocation and award of First degrees and presentation of first prizes and a lecture titled, “Global Developments, Implications For Nigeria and Capacity Building.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Other awardees are Lieutenant- General Jeremiah Useni, former Minister of FCT and former millitary administrator of the old Bendel State, and Dr Abubakar Isa, Chief Executive Officer, Spectrum Engineering Limited.

Chief Abdukareem Adebisi Bamdele Akande was born on January 16, 1939.

He was elected governor of Osun State, from 1999–2003, on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy, (AD) party. Akindergarten was also the pioneer Chairman of the All Progressives Congress party (APC).

As one of the pillars of democracy in the country, the award is aimed at celebrating the elder statesman’s resolve to continue to be useful to his fatherland and humanity.

The event would take place on the premises of campus of the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .