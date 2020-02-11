Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

The party spokesman, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said a 12-member committee would be headed by the party’s interim National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande.

Few months ago, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) constituted a National Reconciliation Committee headed by the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan.

Issa-Onilu, who said the committee had Sen. John Enoh as Secretary, noted that members included Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and others.

He said the Committee was empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party. The party will inaugurate the committee at its National Secretariat today.

Meanwhile, Edo government has expressed confidence that the committee will deliver on its mandate to restore peace and unity in the party.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the state government was “grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for putting together a committee of persons with proven integrity and the forthrightness needed to deliver on this very sensitive national assignment.”

“With the person of the renowned statesman and leader of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, heading this committee, and other very worthy leaders of our party as members, we have no doubt that justice will not only be done but seen to be done in the execution of the mandate of this committee. We hereby restate our full commitment to peace in the APC both in our state and across the country.

“Despite the many challenges, APC has remained strong in Edo State and in Nigeria, but we are certain that at the end of this exercise, the party will become even stronger and continue to lead our great country with its progressive ideals for many years to come,” he said.