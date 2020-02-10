Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Bowing to the pressure that have trailed the composition of a reconciliation committee, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed its pioneer National Chairman, Bisi Akande, to head the reconstituted 12-member reconciliation committee.

The statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, revealed that the ruling party dropped the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, nothing that it took the position after reviewing the membership composition.

The makeup of the reconciliation committee has continued to fuel the worsening crisis in the party, including strong objection from the Edo State chapter of the party.

According to statement, the 12-member committee has the following as members; Chief Bisi Akande (Chairman), Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Sen.

Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak, Sen. Binta Garba, Sen. John Enoh (Secretary).

“President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

“The Committee is empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.

“The committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the APC National Secretariat,” the statement read.