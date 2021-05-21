Tunde Akande has recently emerged the new Captain of Tiger Golf Club (TGC) Ibadan that is situated inside the 2division of the Nigeria Army; Adekunle Fajuyi Military Cantonment, Odogbo barracks Ojoo, Ibadan, taking over from Rev Fr Akee Joachim who had completed his mandatory one year tenure.

Prior to his emergence he was the secretary of the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), and with his experience of golf tours to several Clubs in all parts of the country within a period of 15 years that he joined the golfing family, the 14 handicap golfer has been tipped to take the Club to greater heights.

In his inaugural speech, the legal practitioner said he planned to touch every aspect of developmental circles which includes: Membership Drive, Course Maintenance, Financial Discipline, Competitions and regular Interclub Match Plays as his cardinal programs towards improving the standard of the club.

Akande who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen claimed to have identified the many key areas after much evaluations and well thought-out ways to improve the present condition of the TGC. His words: “It is without any iota of doubt that the challenges of being a Captain of a Golf Club is enormous especially with the peculiarity of Tiger Golf Club where the task of leadership over military officers both serving and retired combined with the very articulated and cerebral civilians who constituted over 75% of the membership of the Club”.