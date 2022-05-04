By Chinelo Obogo

Worried by the number of aspirants from the South West seeking to contest the 2023 presidential poll, two former governors, Bisi Akande and Segun Osoba have convened a meeting in Lagos where they expect to prune down the number and ensure the region forges a common front ahead of the APC primary.

A report by Western Post reveals that those invited to the meeting slated for Friday, May 6 at Lagos State Government House, Marina, are APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Others are Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, deputy senate leader, Ajayi Boroffice, APC governors from the South West and other stakeholders.

Osoba confirmed the meeting in Paris, France yesterday, saying it was meant to bring peace in the South West.

While Tinubu and Osinbajo have officially declared for the position, GovernorKayode Fayemi will make formal declaration today, while Senator Ibikunle Amosun is expected to declare tomorrow in Abuja having written to the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, before the Ramadan break, to notify of his intention.

It was, however, learnt that the essence of the Lagos meeting is to bring all the candidates to a round table to ensure the South West does not lose out in the contest for the APC presidential ticket. The thinking of conveners of the meeting is that the South West sacrificed most for the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari and should be rewarded with the presidential ticket.

There is also the fear that if the South West fails to put its house in order, it may lose the ticket to the South South or the South East.

Conveners of the meeting are said to be particularly concerned with the tension brewing between the camps of Tinubu and Osibanjo.

Daily Sun exclusively reported that Senate President Ahmed Lawan may soon join the race, making him the second northern aspirant after Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.