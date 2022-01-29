Former governor of Osun State and first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, on Thursday evening presented a horse to Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola adding that the governor should ride the animal to power. Governor Oyetola had after his strategic engagement tour of Ila Federal Constituency, visited Baba Akande at his residence in Ila.

The tour was part of the statewide consultation to the nine Federal Constituencies in Osun through which the governor has been fraternising with the newly elected APC executives at the wards and local government levels. The visit was also to inform them and party members of his intention to participate in the party’s forthcoming primaries in preparation for the July governorship election. The highly symbolic presentation of the horse to Governor Oyetola by Chief Akande was seen as a declaration of unalloyed support for the person and candidature of Oyetola.

Horse, political pundits say, symbolises strength, power, freedom, triumph, heroism, nobleness, stamina, tireless, confidence and intelligence.