George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Egbu, Right Revered Geoffrey Okorafor, has commended the upper legislative chamber for the decision it took over plans by the federal government to down grade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The Senate had urged the Ministry of Aviation to rehabilitate the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu rather than threatening to downgrade it.

Bishop Okorafor who made the commendation during a Eucharistic service of Confirmation, admission and induction for Emii Parish at Emmanuel Church, Emii in Owerri North LGA, Imo State, commended the action of the Senate maintaining that downgrading the Enugu International Airport to a local airport would have amounted to further humiliation of the Igbo.

He pointed out that the Enugu International Airport was not serving only the Igbo nation but the generality of Nigerians.

The bishop called on the Federal government to rehabilitate, upgrade the facilities at the airport. While urging the Federal government to give it the needed facelift the same way it had done at the Aminu Kano Airport, Kano and Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, for the safety of passengers and aircrafts in conformity with international aviation standards.

The cleric noted that the reported state of the airport was a time bomb stressing that it could be anybody’s lot.