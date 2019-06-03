George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Egbu, Imo State, Rev. Geoffrey Okorafor, has commended the Senate for rejecting Federal Government’s plan to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Bishop Okorafor made the commendation, yesterday, during a Eucharistic service of confirmation, admission and induction for Emii Parish at Emmanuel Church, Emii Owerri North Local Government Area. He extolled the veto by the Senate, maintaining that downgrading the Enugu International Airport would have amounted to further humiliation of Igbo.

He pointed out that the Enugu Airport was not serving only the Igbo nation, but the generality of Nigerians.

The Bishop called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate and upgrade facilities at the airport, giving it the needed facelift the same way it did to Aminu Kano Airport, Kano and Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos for the safety of passengers and aircraft in conformity with international aviation standards.

He noted that the reported state of the airport was a time bomb.