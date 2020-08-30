Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

All things being equal, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport will be reopened today for both international and local flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who took the first flight to the airport after the rehabilitation/expansion of the runway yesterday with billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, said that today’s commissioning would be historic.

The duo with few other officials of the ministry touched down at the airport in a private jet marked 5N-PAZ, said to belong to Prince Eze at about 4:50p.m.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a brief inspection of the runway, Sirika said that government was ready for reopening of the airport.

“We are ready for tomorrow. We landed at the runaway safely and there is no problem at all.

“This is the first flight that is landing after a long time and I am happy to be on board,” he said, adding that the Federal Government was glad to have achieved the upgrade on time and as budgeted.

Also talking to newsmen, Prince Eze expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving and making fund available for the project.

He reiterated that the president and indeed the Northerners love Ndigbo and appealed to the Igbo to love the Northerners as well.

He said, “we must love the North so we can live in peace.”