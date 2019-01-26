From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday, awarded National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates to 13,085 graduating students at its 14th convocation ceremony.

The event which is the largest convocation of the polytechnic since inception in 1982, spanned across four academic sessions namely: 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, and 2016/2017 sessions.

Speaking at the ceremony, held at the convocation ground of the polytechnic, the Rector, Ven. (Dr) Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo, congratulated the graduating students for successfully completing their programmes.

Ibe-Enwo charged the students to uphold the vision of the founding fathers of the polytechnic through their conduct.

“You must roll up your sleeves, work hard and show the world the stuff you are made of. Today’s convocation should spur you to action. From now on, it’s time to work and make the polytechnic proud that you passed through her four walls”, he advised.

In his speech, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the polytechnic and the country, urging them to put to use all they have learned for the betterment of the society.

Malam Adamu represented by the Director of Technology and Science, Mrs. Adedegba Elizabeth, warned both the graduands and the students to shun social vices.