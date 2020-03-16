Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

At least 5,977 fresh students of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have been admitted with an oath of allegiance by the school administration.

Speaking at the 39th matriculation ceremony, of the institution, the Rector, Dr. Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo, said the event marked the official acceptance of the students into the school with all rights and privileges granted to them in accordance with the precepts of the institution.

He advised the students to adhere to the rules of the institution, participate in all activities, and show full commitment to their studies to justify the admission given to them.

“As future leaders, you are expected to abhor all forms of social vices against constituted authority, which includes cultism, sexual immorality, drunkenness, examination misconduct, truancy, among others. Be warned that any student who happens to be caught in cult related issues will not only be expelled, but also handed over to police for prosecution. But in case of any misunderstanding, channels for conflict resolution should be adopted rather than taking law into one’s hand,” Ibe-Enwo said.

The rector said the vision of the polytechnic was to train high level skill manpower which would invariably contribute immensely to the development of Nigeria and the global economy.

He said the institution had received recommendations indicating that most of its graduates were gainfully employed in public and private sectors, while assuring that the management was poised to uphold, protect and ensure the welfare and peaceful co-existence of all students.