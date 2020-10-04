Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr Terver Akase has dedicated the One Star Gold Award presented to him by Makurdi Lions Club to his principal.

Akase was recently honoured by the Makurdi Lions Club in recognition of what the group described as his ‘Dedicated Humanitarian Services’ in line with the Lions Charity Foundation 2019/2020.

Reacting while receiving the award, the Chief Press Secretary said he has learnt the act of touching lives from his boss Governor Ortom and his wife, Dr Eunice Ortom whose humanitarian works he described as second to none.

“In the past five years of working with the Governor and his wife, one very important virtue I have learnt from the Benue first family is their disposition to helping others. I have learnt from them that it is better to assist people who cannot reward you; people who are truly in need and deserve to be assisted” he stated.

Akase who stated further that the award is very important to him said, “This particular award from Makurdi Lions Club means a lot to me because it has to do with works of charity. It also means that the little efforts we make are positively impacting lives in small ways. That’s what God expects us to do for fellow human beings.”

He thanked Makurdi Lions Club for the honour, saying it has spurred him to do more.

It will be recalled that National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, also recently honoured Mr Terver Akase for his support to students and youths in general, irrespective of where they come from.