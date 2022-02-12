From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A frontline People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Benue State, Terver Akase, has condemned the conduct of security personnel attached to the gate of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Makurdi who allegedly denied Governor Samuel Ortom entry while he was going to receive the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Saturday morning.

Akase, in a statement signed by the Director of Media, Terver Akase Campaign Organisation, Nathaniel Nongu, and made available to newsmen on Saturday evening, described the action of the security personnel as unfortunate and unwarranted in a democratic setting.

‘Governor Ortom did what was noble and commendable going to receive the Vice President even when he was only passing through Benue to another state.

‘If the Presidency did not set out to embarrass the Governor, why did it have to write and inform him about the Vice President’s visit?,’ Akase wondered.

He called on other Nigerians, particularly those who are aspiring for the office of Governor across party lines, to condemn the action of the Makurdi Air Force Base security personnel who were responsible for the incident, stressing that it can happen to anyone else tomorrow.

The 2023 governorship hopeful enjoined public servants assigned national duties to always be professional and relate with Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation.

Relatedly, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya, has also condemned the development and stressed the need for the security personnel to be identified and brought to book.

Tambaya who described the conduct of the security personnel as very unfortunate, called on all Nigerians of good conscience irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliation to condemn it in its entirety.

‘How can anyone deny a Governor who is the Chief Security Officer of his state, access to any part of the state? This is very unfortunate and unacceptable. And we hope that whoever has conspired to do this would be brought to book soon,’ Tambaya stated.