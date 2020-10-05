Africa’s leading arts and book event, Aké Arts and Book Festival, would return between October 22 – 25 with an amazing free programme of 65 inspiring book chats, workshops, panel discussions and performances from the most exciting voices across Africa and the African Diaspora.

Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Aké Festival would go digital for 2020 and the online edition would be free to access by audiences all over the world, creating an important platform for the intellectually and culturally curious to take part in this celebration of black excellence, resilience and resistance.

The theme for 2020 is ‘African Time’ in recognition of the global anti-racism movement that has gathered momentum and visibility in recent months. Audiences across the world are invited to join luminaries from contemporary fiction, non-fiction, poetry, film, theatre, music and visual arts in discussions about some of the most critical issues of our time, including race, gender, identity, equality and mental health, technology, religion and empathy.

Now in its eighth year, Sterling Bank is the headline sponsor of the world’s largest collection of African creative voices on African soil for the third consecutive year. Aké Festival hosts some of the most sought-after, innovative voices in black thought.

Abubakar Suleiman, chief executive officer said “Sterling continues to support Aké Arts and Book Festival because we see the creative industry’s potential to generate local and foreign earnings.