Nigeria’s premier Technical University, First Technical University, (Tech-U), Ibadan, Oyo State has announced the appointment of a seasoned journalist, creative writer, and teacher, Akeem Lasisi as the university’s Public Relations Officer.

According to a statement released by the university, the new public relations officer is a writer, a widely-respected information manager, and an unsullied performance poet, who is a two-time winner of the Association of Nigerian Authors’ prize for poetry.

Lasisi, a former Art Editor of an Ogun State-based newspaper, replaced Mr. Femi Babatunde, who held the position of the public relations officer until last September.

“As a response to the problems many people encounter in spoken and written English, Lasisi runs Phenomenal Hub, an online language clinic, through which he diagnoses errors people make and spells out the appropriate phrases or words. In addition to these, he maintains a weekly English language column which covers writing, speech, and grammar, with the Ogun State-based newspaper”, the statement reads.

Lasisi has five books and five musical poetry albums to his credit, including Right Option English, a grammar book, EkunIyawo (The Bride’s Chant), Iremoje, ritual poetry for the late activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Ori Agbe, a tribute to Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and Eleleture. Not only has he performed in several countries including Brazil, South Africa, and Germany, he has featured at events for corporate organisations like the Ford Foundation, The British Council and the Goethe-Institut, among others.

With his appointment, Lasisi is expected to bring to bear his diverse and rich professional exposure and competencies in managing the university’s corporate image.