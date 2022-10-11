From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Campaign Director of Faces of Afrobeat, Akeju Abass, popularly known as Akeju, has unveiled new ambassadors for the prestigious online music campaign.

The new campaigners include Cameroonian-French singer Tayc, King Promise, Perola, Gyakie, 1da Banton, and Spice Diana.

In a press statement, the organisers of the music project noted that the new reps have all made great efforts in pushing Afrobeat sounds across the global scene and deserve to be celebrated.

Faces of Afrobeat is a new initiative launched by prime music partners to highlight influential Afrobeats artists on the African continent.

The campaign which started in 2021 has featured legendary and Beninese Grammy-award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo, P-square, 2face, Flavour, Fireboy Dml, Simi, Reekado banks and Diamond Platnumz, among others.

“The new bands of artists joining the campaign were observed to have been at the edge of the music scene, dispersing the infectious African sound across global audience”, Akeju is quoted as saying in the press release.

“As an organisation with a clear objective and passion to celebrate African sounds and entertainment, we deem it all necessary to pick exceptional ambassadors to represent the brand and we are delighted to welcome these astounding entertainers on this global movement”.

The playlist of the campaign, which is on Spotify, has also been featured on New York Times Square, New Jersey, Los Angeles and other notable billboards.