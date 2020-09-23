Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has said he has uncovered a plan by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi to malign him and his running mate, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the governorship election.

He alleged that the deputy governor has concluded arrangements to embarrass him and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said the deputy governor’s plans initiated five months ago, are also targeted at some top government officials as well as members of his immediate family.

In a statement, the spokesperson, Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Mr Olabode Olatunde said, “the unimaginable lies and imaginary concoctions from Ajayi are part of the many ignoble plots hatched to discredit Governor Akeredolu and the APC ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

“While Governor Akeredolu and indeed, the APC family remain unperturbed over such plot against the project of grace, nonetheless, it is pertinent to alert the unsuspecting public, particularly the good people of Ondo State of the sinister plan.

“For the records, the Akeredolu administration proclivity for transparency and accountability has made it a difficult task for anyone to malign, blackmail and discredit his administration.

“On our part, we shall inexorably, sustain civil, issues-based and persuasive campaigns that had been enunciated from the beginning of this process,” he added.