The Ondo State government has alleged that the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi, has hatched a plot to organize an attack on his convoy.

It said the ploy is to make the attack, arranged to take place during his campaign tour of Owo look like the handiwork of another party.

Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said this in a statement yesterday.

The statement said, “Information at the disposal of the Ondo State Government is to the effect that the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi has hatched a plot to organize an attack on his convoy. The incident is planned for today and targeted to be seen to have been carried out by supporters of a political party as he visits Owo as part of his campaign tour. The Ondo State Government has implicit confidence in the capacity of the security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to skirmishes in the last three weeks. We are, however, persuaded to believe that most of such attacks are organised by ‘the loud victims’ to demonise the government and paint an unsavoury atmosphere of insecurity as we approach the October 10 election.

“In the case of today’s planned imaginary theatre of violence, Ajayi, characteristically, desires not the seat of governor. His motive is to create crisis and play the ignoble role of an underdog and victim in order to attract public sympathy. No lie has an endless speed. The State Government wishes to reiterate its sustained call on the security agencies to heighten their surveillance and stem every untoward move in the direction of a peaceful election. Providing adequate security for Ajayi as he tours Owo today, can only be a potent effort to forestall a dangerous slide into perfidy.”