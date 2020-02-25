Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti

Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said Amotekun will not be used for any ethnic purpose but only for securing the people of the region.

He said the local vigilantes and hunters will be used for the security outfit.

Governor Akeredolu stated this while declaring open a public hearing on the bill for the formation of Amotekun, held at the Babafunke Ajasin Auditorium, Akure, the state capital.

He said: “Amotekun is just only to assist the security agencies in the fight against insecurity in order to share intelligence particularly in terrains the conventional security agencies are not familiar with.

“Either we like it or not, there is no going back on Amotekun. All we are here for is just to have your input as regards the security outfit,” he said.

Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun said all inputs made at the public hearing will be taken into consideration when harmonising the Ondo State position with other five South West states.

Chief Olu Falae, who represented Afenifere at the public hearing, said those skeptical about Amotekun should bury such thought as the move was not part of plans for the Yorubas to secede from Nigeria.