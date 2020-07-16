Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have petitioned Cmmissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, asking him to investigate a former secretary to the government, Ifedayo Abegunde, for allegedly saying the 2016 governorship election was rigged

Akeredolu and APC, through their lawyer, Femi Emodamori, said Abegunde claim should be investigated with a view to ascertaining the roles he played in the election.

The former SSG was quoted to have said: “Akeredolu didn’t win the election in 2016 but we made it possible for him to become governor.”

In a petition dated, July 14, 2020, Akeredolu and his party said the much publicised allegation of manipulation of the 2016 governorship election by Abegunde is diametrically spurious, false, reckless, senseless and criminal.

“According to the official result published by Independent National Electoral Commission, the victory margin of our clients was therefore clear and wide. The election results were never disputed by any of the candidates before the election petition tribunal,” Akeredolu and APC said in the petition.