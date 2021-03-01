From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Chief Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff.

The governor has also appointed Mr Olabode Richard as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Both Ale and Richard served in the first term administration of Akeredolu between 2017 and 2021.

Ale is a retired permanent secretary in the state civil service, while Richard worked with a private radio station, Uniq FM, Ilesa, Osun State, before his appointment.

Richard served as Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Akeredolu during his (Akeredolu) first term.

Governor Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, Kunle Adebayo, said the two appointments take immediate effect.