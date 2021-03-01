From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff and Olabode Richard as Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Ale is a retired permanent secretary in the state. Richard who served as Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Akeredolu during his first term worked with a private radio station, Uniq FM, Ilesa,Osun State before his appointment.

A statement issued by Special Assistant on Research and Documentation to the governor, Kunle Adebayo said the two appointments were with immediate effect.