From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Mrs Catherine Oludunni Odu as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Richard Olatunde said Odu’s appointment was in recognition of her proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in previous assignments.

Odu, a lawyer, was Chairman,State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) before her appointment, Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission and former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Education respectively.

She holds Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Law from the University of Lagos and Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Sociology from University of Calabar.

Akeredolu also approved the appointment of the immediate-past Head, State Public Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye as Special Adviser, Union Matters and Special Duties; Mrs. Olubunmi Adedipe Ademosu as Special Adviser, Public and Intergovernmental Relations; Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole,Special Adviser, Rural and Community Development and Summy Smart Francis,Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development.

All the appointments take immediate effect and all appointees would be sworn in by the governor on Monday, March 22 at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s office Alagbaka, Akure at 1pm.