Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Catherine Odu as Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG).

Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor (CPS) in a press statement on Wednesday in Akure said Odu was formerly the chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

According to him, Odu, a legal practitioner, has served in many capacities at both the state and federal levels.

“She was Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission and at different times, former commissioner for women affairs and education, respectively.

“Her appointment is in recognition of her proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in her previous assignments,” he said

Olatunde said Akeredolu also approved the appointment of Mr Dare Aragbaiye, former Head of Public Service in the state, as Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties.

He said the governor also approved the appointments of Mrs Olubunmi Ademosu as Special Adviser, Public and Intergovernmental Relations

“Other appointees are: Hon. Babatunde Kolawole – Special Adviser, Rural and Community Development and Mr Summy Francis – Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development.

“The appointments take immediate effect.

“Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new appointees while urging them to discharge their duties with utmost responsibilities deserving of the new offices and the accompanying responsibilities,” he said. (NAN)