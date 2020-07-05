Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotomi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of two new Special Assistants.

The new appointees are messrs Oluwole Babalola Moneyin and Mrs Charity Thiti.

Moneyin was appointed the Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, while Thiti is the Special Assistant to the Governor on Women Mobilisation.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye wishes the new appointees the best of luck in their new positions.

He said that the two appointments take immediate effect.