From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Mr. John Adeyemo as the Head of Service for the state.

The appointment, according to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olabode, was in recognition of Adeyemo’s track records of service.

Olabode said, Governor Akeredolu’s approval of the appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

Prior to his appointment as Head of Service, Adeyemo was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation.

Adeyemo joined the state public service in 1990 as an Administrative Officer II and for many years he was the Chairman of the Administrative Officers Forum ( ADOFOM) where he provided leadership and mentorship for officers in the elite corps administrative officers cadre.

The new Head of Service is a member of many Professional Organisations including: National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) , Nigerian Institute of Management (nim) and Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria (CIPAN) among others.

While congratulating the new Head of Service, Governor Akeredolu charged him to sustain the current robust relationship among the state workforce, Labour leaders and the government while pursuing excellence in the state public service.