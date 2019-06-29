Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Mr Oluwadare Aragbaiye as the new Head of Service for the state.

A statement issued by the state government on Friday said the appointment takes immediate effect, pointing out that Governor Akeredolu’s approval of the appointment was in line with the provision of Section 208 (3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“The appointment is in recognition of Aragbaiye’s reliability and efficiency in the public service of Ondo State,” he stated.

While congratulating the new Head of Service, Governor Akeredolu said he was convinced that Aragbaiye will provide the right leadership for the state public service to complement the efforts of his administration to reposition the public service.

Prior to his appointment as Head of Service, Aragbaiye was the Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol.

Aragbaiye who joined the state public service in 1985 as an Administrative Officer, Grade Level 08 in the Ministry of Finance, was Permanent Secretary in the ministries of General Administration and Transport.